Which velvet throw pillows are best?

If you’re looking for something to give your sofa or chairs a luxurious vibe, velvet throw pillows are a great choice. Not only are they aesthetically pleasing, but they’re also comfortable, soft and durable. This makes them great to have around when entertaining guests or relaxing at home. The best velvet throw pillow is the Charlton Home Hubbert Applique Velvet Throw Pillow, which features an elegant design.

What to know before you buy velvet throw pillows

Purpose

Velvet throw pillows are often viewed as decorative, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be functional, too. They come in different colors, styles and textures. Some can be used to accentuate a design scheme in the room, while others add a touch of comfort or additional support. They often pair well with other furniture, area rugs and curtains.

Placement

Most throw pillows, including velvet ones, look great when put on a sofa or armchair. Some people put them on their beds near the headboard or footboard. If you’re not sure where to put them, consider your living area and the furniture. Ask yourself:

Does the couch already have decorative pillows on it?

Is there enough space to add throw pillows to the armchair?

Would a hard piece of furniture, such as a wooden chair, benefit from having throw pillows?

How many pillows would look good without being overwhelming on the furniture?

Adding throw pillows to furniture that doesn’t often get used can also spice up that piece. Plus, if someone comes over and needs extra support or comfort, they can use the extra pillows.

Layering

Having two or more throw pillows on the sofa, bed or armchair can add depth or aesthetic appeal to the space. When it comes to layering, one trick you can do is take two pillows of different designs or colors and put one in front of the other. You can also incorporate throw blankets or lumbar pillows to decorate the furniture and add depth and comfort.

What to look for in quality velvet throw pillows

Material and type

Velvet is a fabric that has a close weave and a thicker short pile on one side. It’s usually soft and luxurious. Not all velvet throw pillows consist of the same material. It can be made with synthetic or natural fibers, such as:

Cotton

Silk

Nylon

Polyester

Viscose or rayon

Velvet can be used in anything from clothes to pillows to upholstery. Embossed velvet, for example, is commonly used in cushions.

Velvet is often difficult to clean since it can hold dust and trap moisture. Ensure your throw pillows last a long time by placing them in areas where food and drink aren’t likely to spill. Also, keep them out of reach of pets.

Shape

Throw pillows come in many shapes, including:

Rectangular

Square

Circular

Star

Moon

Flower

Choose the shape based on the room. For example, a flower-shaped pillow can complement an artsy room or a child’s bedroom. A square one may look better in a minimalistic or more modern environment.

Dimensions

Most throw pillows are smaller than standard ones meant for the bed. They are usually around 20 inches by 20 inches, though ones with a unique shape can have a custom size. Some come in larger or smaller lengths, widths or diameters.

Consider the size of the furniture and any other decor when choosing pillows. If, for instance, you place a small throw pillow on a sectional, it could look out of place.

Design

Throw pillows, regardless of material, usually come in solid colors, including:

Warm colors such as orange, yellow or red

Cool colors such as purple, blue or green

Neutral shades of black, gray or white

Some have a different color on either side, making them reversible. Others have simple patterns, such as stripes, checkers or polka dots. Depending on the way it’s made, the throw pillow could have a specific texture based on the pattern.

Other design features include:

Tassels along the edges

Trim in a different color from the main pillow

Buttons on the front

Insert and cover

Not all throw pillows have a separate insert and cover, but some do. The insert goes inside the cover and affects how supportive or comfortable the pillow is. It usually has a natural or synthetic fill inside. The cover usually comes with a full zipper and can be removed so you can easily clean it.

Quantity

Velvet throw pillows usually come in quantities of one to four.

How much you can expect to spend on velvet throw pillows

Most velvet throw pillows cost $10-$60. This primarily depends on the number in the set, the base materials, the fill and whether it has a separate cover.

Velvet throw pillows FAQ

How do you clean velvet?

A. To clean velvet, add two or three drops of liquid soap to a small bowl of warm water. Using a soft cloth, gently wipe down the surface. Let it dry completely. If the throw pillow has a removable cover, follow the instructions on the tag to clean it.

What are some other ways to use throw pillows to decorate a living space?

A. One way is to use throw pillows of different sizes and shapes. For example, having a small, medium and large pillow can add depth and draw the eye to a specific area. Another option is to mix and match colors and patterns. Yellows, oranges and white complement each other for an autumnal look. Darker colors, such as blues, teals, cyans and grays, can make a space feel more beach-like or warmer.

What are the best velvet throw pillows to buy?

Top velvet throw pillow

Charlton Home Hubbert Applique Velvet Throw Pillow

What you need to know: This soft throw pillow has a beautiful and elegant blue and white pattern.

What you’ll love: It has a removable cover with a zipper closure. It’s double-sided, making it reversible, too. It’s 20 inches by 20 inches, making it perfect for nearly any chair or sofa.

What you should consider: Since it’s velvet, it requires spot cleaning.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top velvet throw pillow for the money

Ashler 3D Throw Pillow

What you need to know: This shell-shaped throw pillow adds a beachy aesthetic to any space and is both supportive and comfortable.

What you’ll love: It comes in 11 colors, including pink and light brown. It’s also available in two sizes: 14 inches by 11 inches and 18 inches by 13 inches. The pillow has a soft velvet insert and a removable cover that’s machine-washable.

What you should consider: It’s smaller than most throw pillows.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Gray Liana Cut Square Velvet Pillow Cover and Insert

What you need to know: This patterned throw pillow is luxurious, elegant and simple, making it perfect for minimalistic and modern spaces.

What you’ll love: Available in five colors, including blush and ivory, this pillow comes with a supportive, comfortable insert and a removable cover with a zipper closure. It’s square and has piped edges.

What you should consider: It’s bright and shiny, so it doesn’t match well with most darker themes.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

