Wallpapering your bathroom

Abstract art, botanicals, animals, geometrics — wallpaper themes, colors and patterns are virtually limitless. Whether you’re looking to decorate the walls of your powder room or update the master bathroom, the right wallpaper will be visually appealing and perform well in the intended environment. Choosing the best wallpaper for your bathroom largely comes down to personal taste, how moist the conditions are and how much effort you’re willing to put into installation.

Why vinyl wallpaper is the best for bathrooms

It’s no secret that bathrooms are notorious for moisture buildup. Vinyl wallpaper is the most durable choice for bathrooms. It’s waterproof and can be easily wiped clean. It doesn’t degrade or develop mold like traditional paper products in moist conditions. Still, a good bathroom exhaust fan is necessary to get the best results out of your wallpaper.

Should you rule out other wallpaper materials? Not necessarily. If you’re looking to install wallpaper in a powder room, moisture will be much less of an issue, especially with a bathroom fan or dehumidifier.

Peel and stick vs. prepasted vs. unpasted wallpaper

Wallpaper varies in how it adheres to the wall. Peel-and-stick wallpaper is the most convenient option since it already contains an adhesive. It’s easy to adjust and remove, making it a top choice for renters and those new to wallpapering. Peel-and-stick wallpaper usually contains vinyl.

Prepasted wallpaper requires a bit more effort. With this variety, paste has been pre-applied to the back of the wallpaper. The paste dries and is then activated by water via a spray bottle, which makes the material sticky. It’s not as easily removed as peel-and-stick wallpaper, but more so than unpasted options.

Traditional wallpaper is unpasted and requires more DIY skills. You have to purchase the paste separately and apply it to the back of the wallpaper. What’s more, removing unpasted wallpaper is a difficult and messy process.

Best wallpaper for bathrooms

Rifle Paper Co. Luxembourg Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper

Inspired by the opulence of French palace gardens, this vinyl peel-and-stick wallpaper is stunning. Florals, vines and greenery accentuated by birds make up this lovely design. It’s available in white, black and blue with rolls measuring 20 feet by 21 inches.

Tempaper Feather Flock Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper

This pattern of birds with outstretched wings has a pretty effect on the wall. The vinyl peel-and-stick wallpaper comes in light gray, dark gray, blue, gold and pink. The roll is 20.5 inches by 16.5 feet.

Lark Manor Apperson Damask Wallpaper

This prepasted vinyl wallpaper has an elegant damask pattern with a tastefully worn, vintage look to it. It’s available in blue, gray, green, metallic gold, yellow and red with rolls measuring 32.7 feet by 20.5 inches.

Mitchell Black Ocean Swimmers Wallpaper

This oceanic wallpaper features cascading waves, body surfers and swimmers photographed along the coast of Hawaii. The custom-printed design comes in peel-and-stick as well as textured vinyl versions. It’s available in 2-by-10-foot rolls.

Wallshoppe Pacifico Palm Wallpaper

This wallpaper’s palm leaf pattern will liven up the bathroom and give it a tropical feel. You have the choice between 10 versions with different color schemes, available in rolls measuring 26 inches by 4.5, 9 or 12 feet.

AllModern Caldwell Peel-and-Stick Abstract Wallpaper

This peel-and-stick wallpaper is a gorgeous tribute to South African tribal design. The vinyl paper comes in black and gold, black and white, gray and white. Each roll is 18 feet by 20.5 inches.

Orren Ellis Olguin Peel and Stick Abstract Wallpaper

This vinyl peel-and-stick wallpaper mimics the look of grasscloth with a neutral blue and cream color scheme that pairs well with a variety of decor styles. The roll is 16.5 feet by 20.5 inches.

Chasing Paper Starburst Wallpaper

If you’re looking for a bold pattern to adorn your walls, this vinyl peel-and-stick wallpaper is a solid choice. The striking geometric design comes in dark blue or black. The roll comes in 2 feet by 4, 8, and 12 feet.

Haokhome Modern Stripe Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper

This vinyl peel-and-stick wallpaper features an attractive herringbone pattern in neutral black and white. It’s available in rolls 17.7 inches by 9.8, 19.7, and 32.8 feet.

Chasing Paper Speckle Wallpaper

This peel-and-stick wallpaper exudes modern chic with its speckle design. The vinyl paper is available in black, blue, yellow, pink and gray with rolls measuring 2 feet by 4, 8, and 12 feet.

