A fresh cup of coffee — without the pods waste

When you want a fresh cup of coffee — but just one cup — a drip coffee maker that makes a pot at a time simply won’t do. Of course, there are tons of single-serve coffee makers, where you just pop in a coffee pod, press a few buttons and, in minutes, enjoy a freshly brewed cup. But all those plastic pods add up to significant environmental impacts that sustainability-minded consumers can find unsavory — so the motivation to find a pod-free single-serve coffee maker is strong.

Luckily, Drew Barrymore offers one that reviewers love — plus tons of other affordable kitchen products in her Beautiful line, exclusive to Walmart.

Why ditch plastic coffee pods?

According to NPR, peer-reviewed scientific studies have found that coffee pods account for more emissions than other ways of brewing coffee, due to the greenhouse gases produced both from making the plastic pods, and from dealing with the waste they produce.

Most of the pods are made of a combination of plastic and metal, which means they’re derived from fossil fuels and difficult to recycle. While some of them can be recycled, most consumers don’t opt for that — Nespresso estimates that only 36% to 37% of its recyclable pods actually get recycled.

Drew Barrymore’s single-serve coffee maker doesn’t require pods

Beautiful Perfect Grind Programmable Single Serve Coffee Maker

If you’re ready to ditch coffee pods altogether, Drew Barrymore may have the solution, thanks to her Beautiful line of kitchen products. The Perfect Grind Programmable Single Serve Coffee Maker doesn’t require pods at all. Instead, you can load it with whole beans, which it will grind before brewing your cup, or with grounds. This coffee maker can also brew hot or iced beverages at six sizes and two strengths. Its touch-activated display is easy to use and lets you program the unit ahead of time to brew a cup to have ready when you wake up. It comes with a measuring scoop, charcoal filter and cleaning brush.

Other Drew Barrymore Beautiful products we love

Beautiful 6-Speed Electric Hand Mixer

This lightweight hand mixer is quiet yet powerful, with six mixing speeds you can set with a slide control, plus a turbo function for extra bursts of power. It comes with two beaters, two dough hooks, a stainless steel whisk attachment and a matching storage case.

Beautiful 5.3 Qt Stand Mixer

This tilt-head stand mixer is what every home baker needs, with capacity for up to nine dozen cookies and a 300-watt mixing system that can handle everything from the lightest meringue to the heaviest dough. It comes with a flat beater, dough hook, whisk and splash shield.

Beautiful 6 Qt Programmable Slow Cooker

You can set and forget family dinners with this six-quart slow cooker with five preset cooking functions for meat, poultry, stew, soup and chili. After cooking, it automatically switches to a warming function to ensure food stays at the perfect serving temperature without overcooking. The removable cooking pot and tempered glass lid are dishwasher-safe for fast, easy cleanup.

Beautiful Slush Crush 60 oz 4-Speed Frozen Drink Maker

Relax and enjoy your favorite frozen drink with this four-speed drink maker that can create up to 10 drinks in just a minute. With settings for smoothies, snow cones and shaved ice, you can choose the consistency you want and achieve it with the push of a button.

