ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Have you ever opened a bag of chips and said, “Why is this so full of air?” You’re not alone.

Chip bags of all sizes seem to have more air than chips in them. Even though this might not be the most ideal for snackers, the reasoning behind it keeps your chips fresher and crisper for longer.

Why the air?

It’s not actually air in your chip bags that is taking up all that room, if it was just oxygen your chips would likely get stale much faster, make the oils in the chips taste bad and ruin that signature crunch.

The secret to keeping chips fresh is food-grade nitrogen that is pumped directly into the bag, hence the lack of space.

Potatoes are known for absorbing moisture any chance they get, and this poses a huge problem to potato chips. While you want your potatoes to take in moisture when eating something like mashed potatoes, if your chips are taking in moisture you probably wouldn’t enjoy them as much. No crunch!

The nitrogen helps the chips stay dry and keeps them fresher for longer, without changing the taste of them. This is also why all chip bags have that foil lining on the inside, it is an excellent moisture barrier.

The nitrogen also keeps your chips safe while in transport so they don’t get crushed.

Do some bags have more nitrogen than others?

Yes! While most bags of chips have around the same amount of nitrogen, some bags definitely outweigh others.

Cheetos: 59% nitrogen

Ruffles: 50% nitrogen

Cape Cod: 46% nitrogen

Lays: 41% nitrogen

Tostitos: 34% nitrogen

Pringles: 28% nitrogen

Fritos: 19% nitrogen

The average amount of nitrogen in a bag of chips was found to be 43%.