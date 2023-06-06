Choosing the best garden hose for big lawns

Watering the lawn isn’t the most exciting chore, but it is essential to keeping your grass healthy and fresh, especially if you have a large yard. The garden hose that’s right for your yard depends on how often you plan to water, your particular climate and your budget.

For watering large yards, look for garden hoses with a diameter of either 5/8 inch or 3/4 inch and a length of at least 50 feet. The larger diameter allows a higher water pressure, and the longer length lets you roam the yard with ease.

Best garden hoses for large yards

Flexzilla 50-Foot Garden Hose

This brightly colored hose resists kinks with a unique polymer blend of materials. The flexible design and 5/8-inch diameter make it easy to water your entire yard. With anodized aluminum fittings, it is long-lasting and easy to use. It also comes in a 75-foot model for extra-large yards.

Gilmour 50-Foot Flat Weeper Soaker

For an affordable eco-friendly option, this recycled vinyl soaker hose is for anyone looking to save space. The unique construction allows the hose to flatten entirely after use. You can also bury it under your garden bed for a hassle-free irrigation system. Opt for the 75-foot hose if you have a large lawn to cover.

Briggs & Stratton 50-Foot Heavy-Duty Rubber Garden Hose

This industrial-grade, all-weather hose is exceptionally durable with a heavy-duty rubber finish. Nickel-plated couplings resist corrosion and leaks. The hose also comes in 75-foot and 100-foot lengths for expansive lawns.

Aqua Joe 50-Foot Stainless Steel Garden Hose

If lugging the garden hose around the yard is a burden, opt for a lightweight model like this stainless steel garden hose. The combination of stainless steel and PVC makes it portable while resisting kinks and corrosion.

Bionic Steel 50-Foot Stainless Steel Garden Hose

This stainless steel garden hose offers even more flexibility with an interlocking design that’s easy to put away. The stainless steel design is durable through all types of weather and resists kinking and corrosion. Choose from 75-foot and 100-foot lengths for even more extensive lawns.

Flexi Hose 50-Foot Expandable Garden Hose & 8-Function Nozzle

This expandable garden hose stretches out to three times its original size so that you can reach every corner of the yard. Solid brass connectors ensure a tight fit on most garden taps. The included eight-function nozzle is slip-resistant for easy watering.

Melnor Soaker Hose

A gentle, lightweight soaker hose is great for consistent watering across large lawns, flower beds or vegetable gardens. The rust-resistant cap allows multiple hoses to connect for an even longer reach. Storage is easy as it falls flat when not in use. The hose is also available at 75 feet.

