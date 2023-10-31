(WTAJ) — Spotify Premium users can now access audiobooks as part of their subscription, a new feature that was introduced in October.

Premium users can access up to 150,000 audiobooks through Spotify’s platform. Previously, Spotify users could access audiobooks but had buy them through a third party in order to listen to them on the app or website.

Now Premium users, including plan managers for family and duo accounts, are able to access 15 hours of listening per month with no other purchase necessary. Any book that is marked “Included in Premium” is available for listen with a membership.

To listen, Spotify users can search any title in the audiobook search and press play. Spotify will then recommend more books based on your listening preferences, just as it does with music. As you listen, Spotify will automatically bookmark the place listeners left off in books to ensure everyone can pick up exactly where they left off.

Listeners can check their hour balance by referencing their in app settings. If a listener finds themselves out of hours before the next monthly billing cycle, they can purchase a 10-hour-top-up to finish what they were listening to.

Spotify does note that for now, only individual Premium members or plan managers can listen to audiobooks. According to Spotify, they will be working towards more options for listening in the future to accommodate all memberships.