The best gear for kids getting into baseball and softball

If your child will play baseball or softball this spring, you must stock up on appropriate clothing and equipment. Comfort is the most important consideration when shopping for baseball or softball gear for your child. If your child doesn’t feel comfortable in what they’re wearing, they likely won’t perform to the best of their abilities. However, it would be best to look for durable athletic wear made with quality fabrics that’ll help keep them dry and last for at least a few seasons.

In this article: Under Armour Boys’ Utility Relaxed Piped Baseball Pants, Under Armour Girl’s Glyde RM Jr. Softball Shoes and Adidas Kids’ Superlite Relaxed Adjustable Performance Cap.

What kind of gear does your child need?

Firstly, your child will need a pair of cleats that provide enough protection and traction. Most leagues require children to wear cleats with molded or plastic studs, but it’s best to ensure they have a durable build and offer sufficient breathability.

Baseball pants are also required in most leagues and will help protect your child if they slide on the ground during gameplay. Athletic socks are also a good idea since they help prevent fatigue. Other accessories to consider are caps and belts, which can enhance comfort and performance.

Best baseball and softball athletic wear for kids

Nike Kids Force Trout 7 Pro MCS Baseball Cleats

These cleats have a durable leather upper and a mesh tongue collar for increased breathability. The full-length foam cushioning provides long-lasting comfort, and the outsole has several plastic studs strategically positioned to provide superior traction and flex. They have a midfoot strap for a secure fit and are available in white and black.

Under Armour Boys Utility Relaxed Piped Baseball Pants

These lightweight baseball pants are durable and are made with quality fabrics for a comfortable feel and elite performance. They have moisture-wicking properties to help keep kids dry, dual-layer knees for added durability and a stretchy waistband for all-day comfort and increased mobility. Plus, they’re available in eight variations of gray and white.

Under Armour Girls Glyde RM Jr. Softball Shoes

These softball shoes have a midfoot construction, the heel pocket offers a secure, locked-down fit, and the textile forefoot and mesh box offer superior breathability. The plastic toe cap provides extra durability and protection, the molded studs deliver excellent traction, and the cushioned midsole helps kids move with increased agility.

Adidas Kids Superlite Relaxed Adjustable Performance Cap

If your child’s league doesn’t offer a baseball cap, or if you prefer they wear a different one when training, getting them a comfortable one with an adjustable fit like this Adidas cap is a good idea. It’s a six-panel cap and has several perforations for improved ventilation.

New Balance Kids 4040 V6 Molded Baseball Shoes

These cleats are affordable, but they have a durable build and deliver high performance. The rubber outsole and molded plastic studs provide lightweight traction on turf and dirt, and the synthetic upper provides long-lasting durability. Also, the REVlite midsole provides improved shock absorption and comfort.

Under Armour Kids Team Over-the-Calf Baseball/Softball Socks

These socks offer plenty of cushioning underneath the foot for improved comfort and stability and have embedded arch support for reducing fatigue. The top of the foot features multiple mesh panels for added breathability, and the heel contours around the foot for a secure fit. Plus, they’re available in five colors.

Adidas Youth Baseball/Softball Belt

A belt can add a bit of flair to your child’s appearance and keep their pants in place as they move. This belt features high-quality stitching for improved durability and an elastic construction that lets it withstand more wear and tear than other belts. It fits waist sizes 18 to 32 inches and comes in 10 colors.

G-Form Youth Pro Sternum Shirt

Safety is the most important thing when playing any sport, and if your child doesn’t feel safe during their baseball or softball games, their performance may suffer. Its compression fit and impact-absorbing pads make this pro sternum shirt a must-buy for youth players. It can be worn under any uniform and is made with moisture-wicking fabrics.

