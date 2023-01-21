Which balance boards are best?

Improving your balance and coordination can improve your movements when handling various tasks. Balance boards are a great way to not only train your balance and coordination but to strengthen your whole body. They’re commonly used for rehab practices and can be helpful when recovering from an ankle injury.

If you’re looking for an adjustable premium-quality balance board, the Blue Planet Balance Surfer Balance Board is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a balance board

Ability level

There are five main types of balance boards: wobble, rocker, roller, sphere and springboard.

Wobble boards feature a central dome piece that makes the board less challenging for beginners.

Rocker boards feature a still mechanism that moves the board from side to side, making them also suitable for beginners.

Roller boards are much more challenging, as the bottom piece is constantly moving and rolling the board back and forth.

Sphere boards can be extremely difficult to balance on.

Springboards are among the less-used balance boards, using a spring base below the board to increase the difficulty of squats.

If you’re starting out, you may want to go with a wobble or rocker ball. As you get more experienced, you can upgrade to a roller board or a sphere board.

Size

Consider the width of a balance board’s surface. The narrower the surface, the more difficult it is to balance, because you have space to work with. Also, look for the board’s weight capacity to make sure it can handle your weight, and then some. Boards with wider surfaces tend to have higher weight capacities.

Extras

If you want to get the most out of a balance board workout, there are boards with extra features, such as resistance band attachments. These attachments use small holes you can put the bands through to intensify your workout. Some boards have adjustable pieces, so you can change the difficulty and other factors for your workout.

What to look for in a quality balance board

Anti-slip surface

Look for balance boards with an anti-slip surface, which helps prevent you from slipping off when practicing your balance. Many boards use some textured surface for the top of the board so you have a better grip. This also makes the board safer for kids to use.

Portability

While many boards aren’t small enough to fit in a backpack, they should be light enough to carry by hand to the gym or wherever you want to use them. Some boards even have detachable parts, making them more portable and lighter to carry.

Premium material

Whether you choose wood, plastic or a hybrid for your balance board, you want premium materials. The best type of wooden board is bamboo, lightweight and very strong. If you’re going with a board that has plastic, make sure it’s a heavy-duty plastic such as acrylonitrile butadiene styrene.

How much you can expect to spend on balance board

Budget balance boards cost under $50. Boards in the $50-$100 price range use decent wood and/or plastic. However, boards that cost $100 and above use premium materials that will be reliable for years.

Balance board FAQ

What safety tips should you keep in mind when using a balance board?

A. If you suffer from joint issues, are prone to injury, or are older or young, it’s best to wear protective gear. Make sure to use a balance board that matches your ability level and attain an adequate grip on the board. Give yourself space from people and objects when using the board, so you don’t harm others or yourself in the event of a fall.

What kind of footwear is ideal for training on a balance board?

A. Barefoot is the best way to train on a balance board, as you strengthen your feet and balance more effectively when not wearing shoes. If you want to wear shoes when using the board, make sure they have traction on the bottom.

What type of surface is best for using a balance board?

A. The ideal surface is a hard protective mat, but thin carpeting works well, too. Carpet provides friction so that the rolling motions slow down, which can be useful for beginners. If you have a thicker carpet, you can use that if you really want to take your progressions slow. Avoid hardwood floors, since some balance boards can damage the wood, and you risk hurting yourself if you fall.

What’s the best balance board to buy?

Top balance board

Blue Planet Balance Surfer 7-in-1 Bamboo Wooden Balance Board

What you need to know: Featuring seven ways to use it, this board has a bamboo construction that makes it sturdy and strong.

What you’ll love: The board includes balance modules so you can change its difficulty. You can choose from three deck grips to can find a grip that works for you.

What you should consider: Because it offers so many features, it’s not cost-friendly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top balance board for the money

Simply Fit The Workout Balance Board with a Twist

What you need to know: This board’s name fits perfectly, since it has a simple design but is effective for a variety of activities.

What you’ll love: It uses premium-quality plastic that’s lightweight yet durable. The anti-slip surface helps give your feet or hands a good grip on the board.

What you should consider: Some users have reported cracks after frequent use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

UrbnFit Balance Board

What you need to know: Originally intended to be used by surfers, this balance board has a high-quality, durable design that can suit people of all ages.

What you’ll love: There are wood and plastic models, so you can choose a material that suits your preference. A workout guide is included, so you can get ideas of how to use the board and what workouts may benefit you the most.

What you should consider: The board may not be wide enough for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

