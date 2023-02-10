Which dip station is best?

One of the simplest, most effective pieces of home workout equipment is the dip station. This relatively compact device allows for an effective upper body and core workout through dips, holds and inverted pullups. As you lower and raise your body, you’re toning and strengthening your biceps, triceps, chest and shoulders.

Dip stations should be strong enough to support your weight while stable enough to stay in one spot. Some dip stations allow for more diverse workouts, while others, like the Trademark Innovations Fitness Training Dip Station, offer simplicity and strength.

What to know before you buy a dip station

Weight capacity

The ability to support your weight is arguably the most important aspect of an effective dip station. Weight limits inform its durability and construction as well. Those with lower limits — anywhere from 200 to 300 pounds — may move around too easily or wear down over time. Consider not only your current weight but also whether you plan to incorporate any accessories, such as weighted vests.

Stability

It’s important both for the effectiveness of a dip station and your safety that the station doesn’t move when in use. Most dip stations come with rubber grips to adhere to the floor. Your center of gravity changes while using it, and if you’re adjusting your position, you may even tend toward one side, so be sure it doesn’t move or yield.

Base

The base of the dip station can vary or not exist at all.

With two-piece dip stations, you can rearrange the base to stagger or alter the positioning of the handlebars. These target different muscles and allow for slight variations of exercises. However, this design offers less stability and durability since pieces come apart. One-piece: Dip stations with a solid, one-piece base offer better stability and a higher weight capacity than a two-piece station, though this limits the amount and variety of exercises.

Dip stations with a solid, one-piece base offer better stability and a higher weight capacity than a two-piece station, though this limits the amount and variety of exercises. Wall-mounted: Some dip stations have no base, and instead can be mounted to the wall. These are best for commercial use or those with a designated home gym space as they require proper installation and are designed to be set in place for some time.

Space

While dip stations aren’t particularly large, they can take up a decent amount of space. You want a comfortable workout space as well as a convenient storage area.

What to look for in a quality dip station

Adjustability

Some dip stations let the user adjust their height and even their width. This caters to larger individuals while also allowing different exercises to be performed.

Grips

The positioning of grips can slightly alter the exercise, meaning you can target different muscles. Some dip stations add grips at the base so you can perform incline pushups.

What you can expect to pay for a dip station

Most quality dip stations range in price between $50-$80. These should accommodate most users and goals through a variety of workouts. More expensive models may feature more grips and higher weight limits.

Dip station FAQ

Q. Are dip stations safe to use?

A. Like any exercise, especially those done at home, it’s important to adhere to proper form to avoid injury. What’s more, stretch before and after working out, and incorporate rest days to allow your body to recover. Pushing yourself too hard too quickly can result in more harm than good.

Q. What are the benefits of dip stations?

A. Dip stations provide toning and strengthening exercises for your upper body, particularly your triceps, shoulders and back. These workouts can be especially intense if you’re just starting off. Variations allow you to target your core as well.

Best dip stations

Top dip station

Trademark Innovations Fitness Training Dip Station

What you need to know: This is a simple, strong dip station offering stability, durability and comfort.

What you’ll love: This smartly designed dip station grips to the floor, features a high weight limit and is soft on the hands. It’s lightweight and easy to transport and store.

What you should consider: To add more exercises, you must buy accessories.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dip station for the money

ProsourceFit Dip Stand Station

What you need to know: It’s a versatile, adjustable two-piece base dip station for simple exercises and convenient storage.

What you’ll love: You can toggle the height and width to your needs, and the base adjusts to alter exercises. It’s sold at an affordable price.

What you should consider: There are some stability concerns with its two-piece base.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Fuel Pureformance Deluxe Dip Station

What you need to know: Durable construction and versatile design make this an impressive fitness investment.

What you’ll love: The grip position and included rings allow for more varied exercises, and the pads offer comfort. Its steel construction resists rust and should last a long time.

What you should consider: It’s more expensive than other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

