Studies have shown that kids are happier when they play sports, so if your child is athletic, you need to put new equipment on your list. New sports equipment can enhance your child’s performance and boost their confidence.

Shop this article: Sportout Kids Goalkeeper Gloves, Rawlings 11.5-inch Youth GG Elite Series Glove and Spomat Youth Football Gloves.

What should I know about youth sports equipment?

Popular sports: The most popular team sports include basketball, baseball, soccer and football. Individual sports such as swimming, gymnastics and track and field are also popular.

Protective equipment: It depends on the sport your child wants to play, but it's best to prioritize protective equipment. Safety comes first when it comes to contact sports, especially football. Your child should be wearing plenty of protective padding.

Performance gear: Once you have protective equipment covered, look into performance gear. The kind of performance gear you should get for your child depends on their skill level. For beginners, it's best to ensure their gear is functional and helps them get the hang of the game. More experienced players benefit more from advanced-engineered equipment.

Cost: Common sports equipment for under $100 includes cleats, shoes, football and baseball gloves, shin guards, training shirts and shorts. Expect to spend $100 to $200 on gear such as baseball bats, fielding gloves and football pads. You can also find premium soccer cleats and basketball shoes engineered with the latest technology in the same price range.

Best soccer gear

Jvigue Kids Soccer Shin Guards

This two-pack helps you save on shin guards. It comes with a black and blue pair, and they have soft ethyl vinyl acetate foam on the inside for reduced friction and a comfortable feel.

Sportout Kids Goalkeeper Gloves

These have a double-wrist safeguard that reduces the risk of a sprained wrist and cushioning for added palm protection. It has a mesh cover for improved airflow.

Best basketball gear

Nike Boys’ Dri-Fit Elite Basketball Shorts

Help boost your child’s confidence on the court with these high-quality shorts. They use Dri-Fit material that’s quick-drying and effective at wicking away sweat. Plus, they have side pockets and come in 14 colors.

Nike Kids’ Grade School Air Zoom Crossover Basketball Shoes

These shoes help young players feel comfortable on the court and improve their game. The Zoom Air unit in the heel makes them responsive, and the collar provides a snug fit around the ankle for extra support.

Best baseball glove

Rawlings 11.5-inch Youth GG Elite Series Glove

This glove uses premium leather and has a modified web suitable for infielders and outfielders. The reinforced palm pad and the finger paddings reduce vibrations from hard line drives. The leather lacing provides extra durability.

Best football gear

Spomat Youth Football Gloves

These gloves have an ergonomic design. The back uses breathable polyester, and the ultra-stick silicone on the fingers makes it easier to catch tough balls.

Nike Kids’ Force Savage Shark 2 Mid Football Cleats

These cleats are excellent for players who need maximum stability on the field. They have a three-strap closure for a locked-down fit. There’s a durable synthetic leather upper and a phylon foam midsole for responsiveness during strides.

Under Armour Youth Game Day Armour Pro 5-Pad Integrated Football Shirt

This shirt is great for training sessions and provides excellent all-day comfort. It’s made with moisture-wicking material and has a four-way stretch fabrication that doesn’t limit mobility. Also, it incorporates industry-leading HEX technology for added protection.

