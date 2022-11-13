To avoid mold and mildew growth, make sure your snowmobile cover is completely dry before putting it on your snowmobile or in its storage bag.

Which snowmobile cover is best?

A snowmobile is such a fun vehicle to own. It’s also an investment, so it’s important to put care into its protection and maintenance. A snowmobile cover is the best way to keep your snowmobile safe when not in use, as it protects the vehicle from winter weather, dirt and dust.

If you are looking for a high-quality, durable snowmobile cover, the Raider Large Weather and UV-Resistant Snowmobile Cover is a top choice.

What to consider before you buy a snowmobile cover

Snowmobile covers aren’t overly technical, but there are some key things to look for before making your purchase.

Size

Since snowmobiles come in a variety of sizes, it’s important to get a cover that will fit your particular model. Some manufacturers sell covers made with elastic that are designed to be one-size-fits-all, while others offer a variety of sizes. The size refers to the length of your snowmobile from front to back in inches. This figure is usually between 100-140 inches. Some snowmobile brands may also design covers specifically for your model.

Durability

Snowmobile covers are not always equal when it comes to durability. Some covers are thin and basically serve to keep dust off, while others are heavy-duty and capable of being used in fairly extreme conditions. The clearest way to determine the durability of a snowmobile cover is to categorize them based on what conditions they can be used in.

Indoor covers are typically pretty thin and lightweight, and are designed primarily to keep off dust and dirt. These covers are helpful for snowmobile owners who keep their vehicle in a heated shed or garage when not in use.

are typically pretty thin and lightweight, and are designed primarily to keep off dust and dirt. These covers are helpful for snowmobile owners who keep their vehicle in a heated shed or garage when not in use. Outdoor covers are made for snowmobiles that are kept outside when not in use. These tend to be more durable and waterproof than indoor covers. They should keep out rain, snow and even ultraviolet rays that can break down the finish on your snowmobile over time.

are made for snowmobiles that are kept outside when not in use. These tend to be more durable and waterproof than indoor covers. They should keep out rain, snow and even ultraviolet rays that can break down the finish on your snowmobile over time. Trailering covers are top-of-the-line when it comes to durability. While outdoor covers are perfect for stationary storage, many people like to take their snowmobiles with them on trips. When pulling a snowmobile on a trailer, you need a strong cover that can take both the outdoor elements and the speed of the highway. Trailering covers are designed to be rip-resistant and may include extra straps for additional protection.

Ease of Use

When you’re getting ready to venture out on the snow, you don’t want to spend a lot of time fiddling with the cover as you stand in the cold. Try to find a snowmobile cover that will give you the amount of protection you need without being overly complicated to use. The easiest way to check for ease of use is by reading customer reviews about the specific cover you’re considering.

What to look for in a quality snowmobile cover

Material

The main purpose of a cover is protection, so the material that your snowmobile cover is made from is pretty much the most important thing about it. Most covers are made from polyester, though some are made from nylon.

Most snowmobile covers have some degree of water resistance, but it will vary greatly from cover to cover. Nylon is typically more waterproof than polyester. Covers are rated in thickness using a term called denier, also referred to with just a letter D. Denier is a measure of how thick the individual fibers are that make up the fabric. Most fabrics we wear are between 40 denier and and 80 denier, while snowmobile covers will typically be between 200 denier and 600 denier, with thicker fabrics costing more.

Access panels

Once your snowmobile cover is secured, it can be inconvenient to remove it entirely whenever you need to check the fuel or perform other tasks. For this reason, many higher-quality snowmobile covers have access panels built into them, allowing you to simply unzip the panel, access the snowmobile, then zip the cover back up when you’re done. These are very convenient for keeping your cover in place while still doing upkeep.

Straps

Almost all snowmobile covers have a hem cord that cinches at the bottom for a tight fit, but some also come with straps for added security. Strap quality varies widely, but it is important to have quality straps with well-made buckles if you will be trailering your snowmobile.

Vents

Since snowmobile covers are designed to keep moisture out, they can also trap in any moisture that was there when the cover was put on. This can potentially lead to mold and mildew growth. For this reason, some snowmobile covers have vents that allow air to circulate in and out of the cover without letting the elements in.

Storage bag

The vast majority of snowmobile covers come with a storage bag, which is a convenient way of storing the cover when it isn’t in use. A storage bag often features a drawstring, and will allow you to store the cover easily.

How much you can expect to spend on a snowmobile cover

Pricing for snowmobile covers depends on different factors, like materials, size and straps. Covers under $50 tend to be made for smaller snowmobiles or ones that are stored indoors. For $50-$80, you’ll find good quality covers that can fit almost any snowmobile, provide a good level of waterproofing and protection, and may have some additional features. Covers costing over $80 are typically the thickest and offer the most protection, making them sufficient for traveling.

Snowmobile cover FAQ

How do you find the right size cover for your snowmobile?

A. The easiest way to find the right size cover is to purchase one made for your exact snowmobile, but those can be pricier or hard to find. If you go with an aftermarket brand, be sure to measure your snowmobile. Consider whether you want to cover only the main body or the skis as well. Measure the length and order a cover that is at least a few inches longer. A cover that ends up slightly too big is more useful than one that is too small.

What is the best way to clean your snowmobile cover?

A. Some snowmobile covers can be cleaned in a washing machine, but not the majority. If yours is machine washable, put it on the gentle cycle and then hang to dry. For covers that need to be hand-washed, use a soft brush or cloth and some mild soap. Rinse thoroughly and then hang to dry.

What’s the best snowmobile cover to buy?

Top snowmobile cover

Raider Large Weather and UV-Resistant Snowmobile Storage Cover

What you need to know: This universal snowmobile cover can also be used to protect other machines, such as lawnmowers and tractors.

What you’ll love: Constructed from UV-resistant and weather-resistant polyester fabric, this cover is designed with an elastic hem that is reinforced with double-stitching. It covers up to 110 inches and includes a storage bag.

What you should consider: This cover is a bit smaller than some models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top snowmobile cover for the money

Budge Sportsman Snowmobile Cover

What you need to know: An affordable option, this model is designed to protect your snowmobile in both indoor and outdoor storage situations.

What you’ll love: Measuring 130 inches, this cover protects against outdoor problems like weather, bird droppings and dirt. Made of waterproof polyester, this snowmobile cover is durable and has an elastic hem for an adjustable fit. A storage bag is included.

What you should consider: Some users said the size runs small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Classic Accessories Deluxe Snowmobile Travel Cover

What you need to know: Large and stylish, this snowmobile cover is ideal for keeping your snowmobile safe indoors or outdoors.

What you’ll love: Constructed from tough fabric and equipped with reflective safety markings, this attractive cover has an elastic hem and adjustable straps for a perfect fit, a storage bag for easy storage, and tension panels for safe travel even on the highway. It is suitable for snowmobiles measuring up to 118 inches.

What you should consider: This cover is pricier than other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

