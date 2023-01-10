Which Alo yoga pants are best?

Alo is a company that serves to inspire “mindful movement.” Comfort and sustainability are critical in the making of its products, from fabric quality to design. Its yoga pants are non-slip, and their quality construction provides buyers with a pair of leggings they can depend on for many years.

The Alo Seven-Eighths High Waist Airlift Legging is a top choice due to its antimicrobial fabric, supportive elastic waistband and multiple color options.

What to know before you buy Alo yoga pants

Fabric

When purchasing Alo yoga pants, consider the various types of quality fabric they’re made in. If you want to be active and desire a lightweight feel, spandex, nylon and polyester will be a good fit. Other pairs of yoga pants use waffle-knit fabric for lounging and colder weather. If the pants are made of anti-microbial fabric, there is less of a chance of it attracting bacteria when wet or sweaty.

Length

You can purchase yoga pants at seven-eighths length or full length. A seven-eighths length rises a few inches above the ankle on the calf, while a full legging hits at or below the ankle, depending on your height.

Activity level

A good pair of yoga pants provides comfort while allowing maximum movement and dependability during any activity. If you are very active, consider lightweight spandex leggings. Consider a knit style if you plan to sleep in the leggings or wear them around the house.

What to look for in a quality pair of Alo yoga pants

Form-fitting

Most Alo leggings are form-fitting, but this depends on the fabric. If the pants use spandex, they will comfortably form to your body, making movement easier. The combination of elastic and spandex lets the leggings form to your body, too, providing comfort while flattering your best assets.

Pockets

A few pairs of Alo leggings have multiple pockets. This is a great feature to consider if you don’t want to hold your phone and keys when exercising away from home.

Anti-microbial

Antimicrobial fabric is a bonus in many Alo yoga pants. It fights mold and mildew and depletes the conditions for bacteria to grow on your leggings in any environment. Antimicrobial fabric also lasts longer than ordinary fabric.

How much you can expect to spend on Alo yoga pants

They cost $70-$150. The least expensive ones, with minimal features, cost $70-$80. Mid-range pants, at $80-$95, provide pockets and antimicrobial fabric. Premium Alo yoga pants, with all the best features and quality fabric, cost $100-$150.

Alo yoga pants FAQ

Are Alo yoga pants machine-washable?

A. A few are, but most must be washed by hand and air-dried for longer use. You can find care instructions in the product description on the retailer’s website.

What is dry-wicking fabric?

A. This is a fabric that draws moisture away from the body. It is polyester-based, picking up moisture so it can evaporate easily on the outside of the fabric. It lets wearers stay cool and dry.

What are the best Alo yoga pants to buy?

Top Alo yoga pants

Alo Seven-Eighths High Waist Airlift Legging

What you need to know: These yoga pants are dry-wicking and antimicrobial. They use spandex for added flexibility and comfort. The size and the fabric are perfect for multi-seasonal wear.

What you’ll love: They have an elastic waistband for added support and come in multiple colors.

What to consider: Users’ sweat can cause the fabric to appear see-through in some cases. They can run small.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top Alo yoga pants for the money

Alo High Waist 4 Pocket Utility Legging

What you need to know: They have four pockets for maximum storage while remaining comfortable due to their anti-microbial spandex fabric.

What you’ll love: They offer an elastic waistband for added support in all activities and include a four-way stretch feature.

What to consider: The pockets disrupt the leggings’ fit and can sometimes be uncomfortable.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Alo High Waist Airbrush Legging

What you need to know: The sculpting jersey fabric is comfortable and won’t irritate your skin.

What you’ll love: They’re high-quality and machine-washable. They features a pull-on closure and fit most customers true to size.

What to consider: Their waffle knit material makes them less form-fitting and stretchy than some Alo yoga pants, and they only come in one color.

Where to buy: Amazon

