Lego DC Comics Super Heroes Sets

The Lego DC Super Heroes lineup has not seen that many new sets compared to previous years. Aside from the Lego store exclusive collector’s sets like the 1989 Batmobile and Batwing (both breaking a price point of $200 and intended for older builders), the general playsets in production this year are not lacking in quality but do have less variety.

The majority of DC comics sets are focused on different iconic vehicles. The new minifigures and reprints of previously available characters are good, with several being brand-new additions or variants to the ever-growing roster of DC characters to be represented in Lego form. A top choice for a stand-out set has the greatest selection of new DC minifigures, the Mobile Bat Base.

What to know before you buy a Lego DC Super Heroes set

How old is the Lego builder?

Keep in mind the age of the builder you are buying for when considering different Lego sets. Older collectors would probably enjoy larger, complex sets, while younger builders are likely looking forward to lots of play functionality. Personal preference usually outweighs general pros and cons when it comes to Lego products.

What part of a Lego set is important?

Is it the variety of minifigures? Accessories or unique pieces? Maybe you are looking for builds that display well or have plenty of play features? This year’s DC Super Heroes lineup is focused around Batman and the rest of the Bat Family, facing off against iconic villains in different vehicles. If you are looking for a large, stationary playset, it might be best to keep an eye on what Lego continues to release over the next year.

What to look for in a quality Lego DC Super Heroes set

Quality build

Lego has a talented team of Master Builders designing the sets that hit shelves, but not all builds are equal. Keep an eye out for sets that implement new Lego system components. Also, look for sets that feature moving parts or Lego technical pieces.

Minifigure selection

The minifigures included complementing a build can make or break a set in the eyes of children and collectors alike. Look for sets that not only have nice builds and pieces but a quality lineup of your favorite characters from DC comics.

Pricing

Lego sets hit a wide range of price points, but consider how much you are spending for individual bricks. There is much variety when it comes to Lego products and new sets are released all the time, so if you cannot find something that suits both what you are seeking and your budget, be patient and keep an eye on new releases.

How much you can expect to spend on Lego DC Super Heroes sets

Lego DC Super Heroes sets this year range from about $10-$250 in price. Lego generally has a variety of products available at pretty much all price points in between, so do not let such a large range intimidate you.

Lego DC Super Heroes set FAQ

What age is best for a Lego set?

A. The Lego system is designed to be inclusive for people of all ages. That said, some sets are specifically geared toward older and more experienced builders, while others are intended for younger audiences or people who do not like very complicated builds. If you are ever unsure from just looking at a Lego product’s suggested age listing, you can look up the building instructions for just about any Lego set on the official website before you buy.

Can you use Lego sets for other creations?

A. Yes, Lego sets are collections of bricks for crafting a particular build, but if you set aside the instructions, there are limitless possibilities for the pieces. Free your imagination and use the pieces in your Lego products however you want.

What’s the best Lego DC Super Heroes set to buy?

Top Lego DC Super Heroes set

76160 Lego DC Mobile Bat Base

What you need to know: This is a perfect addition to any Lego DC fan’s collection. A swath of vehicles and minifigures make the Mobile Bat Base the best set.

What you’ll love: There are multiple vehicles that are part of the same larger build. After following the manual, the set’s components are also generic enough that they could be rebuilt into countless new structures or vehicles. There are an immense amount of minifigure accessories, which compliment the top-tier minifigure lineup in this set. We see the return of a Blue Nightwing variant, the new Batgirl, a gray-suited Batman, a new Mr. Freeze, the all-new Bronze Tiger minifigure and a new albino variant of Man-Bat (probably inspired by the iteration of the character that makes an appearance in “The Batman” TV show from the early 2000s).

What you should consider: There are no vehicles included for the villains in the set to use, but that would have probably raised the price point far above the current price tag.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Lego DC Super Heroes set for the money

76180 Lego DC Batman vs. The Joker: Batmobile Chase

What you need to know: This is a sizable playset that is excellent for younger builders. Plenty of fun and play functionality for kids, right out of the box.

What you’ll love: The set contains two vehicles for Batman and the Joker to drive, in addition to the new Batgirl minifigure. The Joker’s vehicle is outfitted with a little catapult to launch Lego pieces at the Batmobile and a chain that can be attached to other components that the Joker can drag behind the vehicle. The set is also great for younger, less experienced Lego builders to learn with a streamlined, simple build design.

What you should consider: The set is not the most complicated and does not have too much building to be done, so the focus is on a quick build with play functions. Older or more experienced builders would likely not find such a simple build as entertaining.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

76159 Lego DC Joker’s Trike Chase

What you need to know: This set has a great batmobile build, similar to the Tumbler from the Christopher Nolan trilogy of Batman films. If you do not have copies of the iconic hero and villain duos included, this is the set for you.

What you’ll love: The set features two of the most iconic DC comics duos of all time. Batman and Robin face off with The Joker and Harley Quinn with multiple vehicles, each tricked out with plenty of play functionality. The highlight of the play factors in this set are the Lego stud launchers, but the main reason to consider this set is the iconic minifigure lineup.

What you should consider: It is not a particularly large set for the price tag. For about $50, you are adding less than 500 pieces to your collection.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

