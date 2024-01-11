LEGO’s Bouquet of Roses set is here just in time for Valentine’s Day

LEGO’s botanical collection has grown massively popular as home décor — LEGO fans get to display art that they’ve built themselves, and unlike living houseplants, these require zero maintenance. In anticipation of Valentine’s Day, LEGO dropped its latest design in the series: a visually intricate bouquet of roses.

It’s the classic Valentine’s Day gift with a twist. Rather than simply giving your partner roses — a romantic, albeit unoriginal gesture — you’ll bond as you assemble it, and this symbol of your love will never wilt. So get that romantic Spotify playlist going, light the candles, pour some wine and start building.

An 822-piece rose bouquet

The LEGO rose bouquet consists of 822 pieces, featuring a dozen roses you can build in three stages of growth for a realistic aesthetic. The set contains long green stems, which you can assemble at varying lengths for an even more lifelike appearance. It also includes four sprigs of baby’s breath that offer a pretty color contrast. You’ll need a vase to house the arrangement.

LEGO designed this set so it can be combined with other LEGO botanical replicas. We’re expecting the rose bouquet to sell out quickly — it’s currently Amazon’s top seller in toys and games — so don’t wait too long. It’s priced at $59.99. If that’s out of your price range, consider the smaller kit with two roses for $14.99.

More in the LEGO botanical collection

LEGO Icons Orchid Plant

This beautiful orchid is as customizable as it is attentive to detail; you can rotate the blooms, stems, roots and leaves for your preferred look. It contains six full-grown blooms, two smaller blooms and two buds. The display includes a blue plant pot with a total of 608 pieces.

LEGO Icons Bonsai Tree

This LEGO kit offers two different displays: a bonsai tree or a tree with pink cherry blossoms housed in a black rectangular planter. The planter is set on a brown stand that mimics slatted wood. There are a total of 878 pieces.

LEGO Icons Dried Flower Centerpiece

This fall-inspired set includes florals in muted yellow, red, green and brown reminiscent of the changing seasons. It’ll look great as a centerpiece for your Thanksgiving table or hung on the wall. There are a total of 812 pieces.

LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet

This mixed bouquet contains 15 stemmed plants with flower varieties including roses, snapdragons, poppies, asters and daisies, along with leaves and grasses. The flowers have posable petals and adjustable stem lengths for a more lifelike effect. The model contains 756 pieces.

LEGO Icons Wildflower Bouquet

This LEGO bouquet includes wildflower species including cornflowers, lavender, Welsh poppies, cow parsley, leatherleaf ferns, gerbera daisies, larkspur and lupins. There are a total of 16 stems with adjustable lengths. The set contains 939 pieces, so it’s more intricate and time-consuming to assemble than other options.

LEGO Icons Sunflowers

Simple yet elegant, this building kit contains two sunflower plants with adjustable stems and leaves. There are 191 pieces in the set.

LEGO Icons Succulents Bouquet

This LEGO succulent display features nine plant varieties including echeverias, moon and ball cactuses, a burro’s tail and an aloe vera plant set on an adjustable black base. You can display them individually, in small groups or as an arrangement. The model contains 771 pieces.

LEGO Icons Tiny Plants

With this cute kit, you get nine plants, including arid, tropical and carnivorous species nestled in terracotta-inspired pots. There are 758 pieces in the set.

