If you are unable to find group costumes that appeal to you, find a favorite costume and buy as many copies as your group needs.

Which group costume for Halloween is best?

It’s trick-or-treating time, and the devil is in the details. Ghosts, ghouls, witches, skeletons and pumpkins are great traditional costumes for Halloween. But one of the great things about today’s Halloween costumes is that you aren’t limited to tradition. You can choose from many other themes, characters and moods.

If you are looking for funny group costumes that follow a well-known theme, take a look at the Rock, Paper, Scissors group costume set, where three is a game, not a crowd.

What to know before you buy Halloween costumes for a group

Most Halloween costumes are made for individual children and adults. A few choices are available with two or more coordinated costumes, but the bigger the group, the harder it is to find high-quality costumes for them. The sooner you choose your group’s costumes, the likelier you will find them still in stock.

Consider buying several individual costumes

If you’re having trouble finding group costumes, make sure you look into buying individual costumes that share a common theme. That way you can go as clones, quintuplets or whatever you want. If you choose multiples of individual costumes, you can buy the sizes everyone needs, whether you go as superheroes, dinosaurs, famous characters, Steampunk plague doctors or inflatable tube dancers.

Costume type

Full costumes include masks or disguises so no one knows who you are. They also cover the entire body, head and feet included.

Partial costumes include the key identifying elements of a character, such as a cowboy costume would include a cowboy hat, chaps and a six-shooter but no cowboy boots.

Feature costumes have only one or two elements, such as superhero capes with masks or tiaras with magic wands.

Theme

Everyone has different tastes. Some people are more easily offended than others, so keep that in mind, especially if you will be out in public versus being at a private party.

Scary costumes are always good choices for Halloween parties and trick-or-treating in the neighborhood. Choose from old standbys such as witches, skeletons and ghosts.

Gory costumes usually include a lot of fake blood, some amputated body parts, fangs, knives and cleavers stuck in your skull.

Theme costumes include options like ballerinas, cowboys and aliens.

Riding costumes are a class of their own. Your legs become the legs of another creature that you “ride,” be it a horse, giraffe, tiger, flamingo, dinosaur or unicorn.

Funny costumes can be silly, such as full-body fruits and vegetables, or sight gags like people and animals with exaggerated body parts.

Clever costumes make sense only when they’re all together, such as the rock, paper, scissors game, and the ingredients of a BLT sandwich or a s’more.

Famous figures are another good choice, so look for Star Wars characters, the Flintstones and the like.

What to look for in quality group costumes for Halloween

Comfort

If you’ll be wearing a costume for hours, don’t overlook how important it is that you are comfortable.

Temperature: Add to or subtract layers from your group costumes to match the temperatures where you’ll be, inside or out.

Seams and edges: Make sure your costumes have no rough spots to chafe you, such as seams, tie-ons, snaps and borders.

Breathability: If your costumes include facial coverings, make sure they’re properly ventilated, not too tight and adequately providing plenty of room to breathe without restrictions.

Size

Halloween costumes are sold in sizes that run small more often than not. Choose a size up because too loose is better than too tight, especially if you’ll be wearing your costume for hours on end.

Props

You can take a pre-made Halloween costume and add your own touches to personalize it. Costume wigs, eyebrows, mustaches and beards are all ways to add to your disguise. Don’t forget fake teeth, giant clown shoes and masks.

How much you can expect to spend on group costumes for Halloween

The biggest factors are the number of costumes you need for your group and the accessories that come with them. On a per-costume basis, the majority cost from $10-$30 each.

Group costumes for Halloween FAQ

What things should I look out for when shopping for costumes?

A. Always start with safety. Choose only costumes that are made of nonflammable and nontoxic materials. Check the seams, which are usually the weakest point on mass-market Halloween costumes.

How long can I expect costumes to last?

A. Most affordable Halloween costumes are made of materials that aren’t durable, so if yours survive this year’s celebrations, clean them gently and store them for next year.

How can you make everyone in the group happy with the choice?

A. The best way is to find an interest they all share or a theme that appeals to everyone. If you can’t do that, make sure you choose something that isn’t likely to embarrass or offend anyone.

What’s the best group costume for Halloween to buy?

Top group costume for Halloween

Rock, Paper, Scissors

What you need to know: This group costume for three people is sure to inspire others to play a few rounds of this classic game.

What you’ll love: This 100% polyester interlock knit fabric threesome has pull-on closures, shoulder straps and waist ties at the back. Each piece is about the size of an adult torso.

What you should consider: There is no back to any of these three costumes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top group costume for Halloween for the money

Roko Superhero Capes For Kids

What you need to know: You get six masks and six colorful snap-closure satin capes that will pull right off without choking if they get stuck on anything.

What you’ll love: The capes of Spiderman, Batman, Captain America and the rest are made from kid-friendly fabrics, and the masks are made of felt with elastic bands.

What you should consider: Some buyers said the masks were rough around the edges.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kooy Inflatable Flamingo Costume

What you need to know: Imagine the looks on everyone’s faces when you and your group ride in on a herd of pink flamingos.

What you’ll love: The costume is made of waterproof polyester and comes with a cooling fan and batteries so you don’t overheat. It has a drawstring closure and elastic bands at the waist and ankles to keep your costume inflated.

What you should consider: The fan needs to be firmly attached to the right spot.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

David Allan Van writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.