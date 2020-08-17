Shop Local Central Pennsylvania

Welcome to Shop Local Central Pennsylvania where you find information and links to some of Central Pennsylvania’s best local businesses.

Auto | Clothing | Gifts | Grocery | Health | Home Improvement | Outdoors | Real Estate

Featured Local Businesses

the tailored closet of central pa

Taking Home Organization to the Next Level

Whole home organization is a true game changer and can transform your home from a place you live to a place you love. It’s a beautiful thing to feel empowered and unburdened in your home. Our talented designers will delight you by maximizing your space and your joy.

Click to Learn More

Providing quality workmanship and project management for all your remodeling and building needs.

The team at Cisney & O’Donnell has been in the construction and remodeling business since 1969. Our family-owned business utilizes top craftsmen in all areas of construction, from custom kitchen cabinets to experts at interior trim and window installation. Estimates are always free, so please call today to discuss your ideas.

Click to Learn More

Don't Miss