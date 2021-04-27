Johnstown, Cambria County SkyNet

Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wtaj.com
Altoona
61°
Altoona
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Pennsylvania News
Remembering 9/11
National News
Veterans Voices
World News
Trending
Destination Pennsylvania
Pa Outdoors
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Washington D.C. Bureau
COVID-19
Entertainment News
Food News
Making it Matter
Lottery
Daily Newsletters
Automotive News
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Submit A News Tip
Press Releases
Top Stories
The Killers set to take the stage at the BJC
Department of Human Services warns of LIHEAP scam
How to give PennDOT feedback on road work in Pa.
Windmill superloads set to move through Clearfield
Your Local Election HQ
Pennsylvania Senate Races
Pennsylvania Governor Races
Politics from The Hill
Your Local Election HQ
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Radar
SkyNet Cameras
Regioncasts
Tracking the Tropics
Ski Report
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Science with Shields
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
Sportsbeat
Nittany Nation
Nittany Nation Newsletter
Altoona Curve
Black & Gold Nation
NFL
NBA
NHL
MLB
Golf
NCAA
Auto Racing
Top Stories
Penn State approves alcohol sales at Beaver Stadium
Top Stories
Sportsbeat: Week 5 – High school football scores …
GAME DAY PRIMER | Central Michigan at 14. Penn State
Steelers offense stalls, fall to Browns 29-17
Gallery
1on1 with Neil Rudel: Central Michigan
Studio 814
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
814 Your Home
Science with Shields
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Top Stories
Rebecca Petner energized after 3-day juice cleanse …
Video
Top Stories
Suicide awareness 5k race honors Tyrone man, raises …
Video
Top Stories
Get ready for a spud-tastic time at the 31st Annual …
Video
Follow these tips on cooking seafood from Western …
Video
Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania First Runner Up making …
Video
Bricktown Kickn’ Chicken ready to cater your next …
Video
Community
WTAJ Pro Football Challenge
Make Us Smile
Contests
Local Events
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Half Off Deals
Central PA Pros
About Us
Email Newsletter Signup
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
Apps
Watch CBS
About BestReviews
Jobs
WTAJ Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
WTAJ-TV Internships
Jobs at WTAJ
Watch
Newscasts
Search
Please enter a search term.
Johnstown, Cambria County SkyNet
Loading Player…
This view is from the inclined plane in Johnstown.
Don't Miss
Submit A News Tip
Sign Up for Alerts
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!