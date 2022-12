College football bowl games were announced on Saturday.

Nine Big Ten teams are playing in bowls.

College Football Playoff

DATE BOWL / LOCATION TIME (TV) TEAMS Jan. 9 National Championship

Ingelwood, CA TBD (ESPN) Semifinal winners Dec. 31 Peach Bowl (Semifinal)

Atlanta, GA 8:00 PM (ESPN) (1) Georgia vs. (4) Ohio State Dec. 31 Fiesta Bowl (Semifinal)

Glendale, AZ 4:00 PM (ESPN) (2) Michigan vs. (3) TCU

New Year’s Six Bowl Games

DATE BOWL/ LOCATION TIME (TV) TEAMS Jan. 2 Rose Bowl

Pasadena, CA 5:00 PM (ESPN) (11) Penn State vs. (8) Utah Jan. 2 Cotton Bowl

Arlington, TX 1:00 PM (ESPN) (10) USC vs. (16) Tulane Dec. 31 Sugar Bowl

New Orleans, LA Noon (ESPN) (5) Alabama vs. (9) Kansas State Dec. 30 Orange Bowl

Miami, FL 8:00 PM (ESPN) (7) Clemson vs. (6) Tennessee

2022 Bowl Games