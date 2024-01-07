(WTAJ) – Harlem Globetrotters Day is celebrated every year on January 7 and it recognizes one of the most iconic teams in basketball history.

How did the team become what we know them as today?

90 Years of Jump Shots: How the team got its start

The team has been breaking barriers for decades and they got their start in 1926 thanks to a man named Abe Saperstein. In that year, Saperstein met a semipro team of 5 black players, called the Savoy Five, who were employed by Savoy Hotel to perform and bring in guests. The team ended up being fired by the hotel and that’s when Saperstein stepped in and became the team’s manager.

Wearing uniforms made by Saperstein’s father, the team went on to earn immediate success with booking and winning games. The first game was played in Hinckley, Illinois on Jan. 7, 1927. He noticed that attendees were mostly interested in the games having never seen African-American players before. To promote the fact that the players were Black Saperstein renamed the team to the Harlem Globetrotters.

1976: The 1976-77 National Unit Harlem Globetrotters team. Kneeling (L-R): Nate Branch, Curly Neal, Meadowlark Lemon and Jackie Jackson. Standing (L-R): Dallas Thornton, Edmond Lawrence, Robert Paige, Twiggy Sanders and Jerry Venable. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Nothing but Net: Big wins for the team and African Americans

While it would take a few years, the Harlem Globetrotters would become incredibly influential and showcase that African Americans could excel on a professional level. This influence picked up in the 40s due to several crucial wins.

In 1940, the team won their first World Basketball Championship against the Chicago Bruins. They beat the team 31 – 29. Sonny Boswell was named the MVP of the tournament with 11 points scored.

In 1948, the all-black team took on the NBA’s Minneapolis Lakers (an all-white team) in the Chicago Stadium. With nearly 18,000 fans packed in the stadium, the Globetrotters won 61 – 59 with just seconds spare thanks to a buzzer-beating shot by Marques Haynes. They would go on to beat them again in 1949.

In 1950, Nathaniel “Sweetwater” Clifton became the first African-American to be signed to an NBA contract. He signed with the New York Knicks. He would also go on to play with the Detroit Pistons, New York Rens, and the Chicago Majors.

Run and Gun: The Harlem Globetrotters go on tour and take to TV

The team wasn’t just for basketball fans, they were for everybody. In 1950, the team would set out on its first international tour. They played teams in post-war Berlin, Eastern Europe and Russia, among other places; they even performed once for Pope Pius XII in Rome.

Over the years, the Harlem Globetrotters have played in more than 115 countries in front of 120 million fans. They have been the subject of two feature films and numerous television shows, including two animated series in the 1970s. The team was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1982, which can be seen below.

FILE – The Harlem Globetrotters are honored with a star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, on Jan. 19, 1982. The Globetrotters became the first athletic team to be honored with a star on the sidewalk. From left are, Billy Hobley, Dallas Thornton, Hubert “Geese” Ausbie, Nate Branch, Fred “Curly” Neal, Robert Paige and Larry “Gator” Rivers. Rivers, who helped integrate high school basketball in Georgia before playing for the Harlem Globetrotters and becoming a county commissioner in his native Savannah, died Saturday, April 29, 2023, at age 73. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon, File)

Several of the team’s most popular players would even go on to be featured on “Scooby Doo.” B.J. Mason, Curly Neal, Geese Ausbie, Meadowlark Lemon, Gip Gipson and Pablo Roberston are featured in several episodes helping Mystery Inc. unmask villains.

Star Players: Past and current globetrotting stars

The team is jampacked with stars and rookies who bring entertainment to courts across the world. In all, close to 750 men and women have played for the world-famous team, a team that has entertained popes, kings, queens, and presidents around the globe.

You can meet the current team here.

But let’s talk about some of the names of the team that went down in history as legends.

Lynette Woodward (#16)

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 07 : Newest member of the Harlem Globetrotters and 1st Female Globetrotter Lynette Woodard, October 7, 1985 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images)

Lynette Woodward was the first woman to be signed to a professional men’s basketball team. Woodard is also the all-time leading scorer in women’s college basketball with 3,649 points. During her career, she became the captain of the 1984 United States Olympic team and would go on to win the gold.

Woodward also played the inaugural season of the WNBA for the Cleveland Rockers in 1997. She went on to be twice inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, first with the Harlem Globetrotters team in 2002 and individually in September 2004.

Wilt “The Stilt” Chamberlain (#13)

(Original Caption) 6/18/1958-New York, NY- Wilt “The Stilt” Chamberlain, twice All-American at the University of Kansas, bedazzles Harlem Globetrotters’ boss Abe Saperstein (R) with his basketball palming technique, after it was announced that Chamberlain had signed to play for the famous all-Negro team for a record high of $65,000 for one season. Chamberlain, who passed up his remaining year of eligibility at Kansas, becomes the draft choice of the pro Philadelphia Warriors next season.

Wilt “The Stilt” Chamberlain began his professional career in 1958 when the Globetrotters signed the University of Kansas player to one of the largest contracts in sports. Chamberlain is one of a select few to have scored more than 30,000 points in an NBA career.

In his career, he would win two championships. One with the Philadelphia 76ers and one with the Los Angeles Lakers. He also scored over 100 points in a single game, which still stands as an NBA record today.

Frederick “Curly” Neal (#22)

1985: Harlem Globetrotters’ Curly Neal makes a show during a game. (Photo by Focus on Sport via Getty Images)

Frederick “Curly” Neal wore the number 22 on his jersey for 22 seasons with the Globetrotters from 1963 to 1985. Curly captured hearts all around the world with a wide smile and infectious laugh. With the team, he played in more than 6,000 games in 97 countries.

Curly was inducted into the Globetrotters’ “Legends” ring on June 25, 1993.

Check out the full list of the Harlem Globetrotters legends here.

