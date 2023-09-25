ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Altoona Curve has announced their 2024 post-game fireworks schedule.

The Curve will take the field for their home opener on April 9 at 6 p.m. at People’s Natural Gas Field against the Harrisburg Senators with a fireworks display to follow.

The 2024 season will feature 69 home games, 19 of which will have post-game fireworks. Altoona is slated to play a 138 game season, with the Fourth of July game being home.

A full schedule of post-game fireworks shows at PNG Field is below.

Tues. April 9 vs. Harrisburg at 6:00 p.m.

Fri. May 10 vs. Somerset at 6:00 p.m.

Fri. May 31 vs. Portland at 6:00 p.m.

Sat. June 1 vs. Portland at 6:00 p.m.

Thurs. June 13 vs. Erie at 6:00 p.m.

Sun. June 16 vs. Erie at 6:00 p.m.

Tues. June 25 vs. Akron at 6:00 p.m.

Sun. June 30 vs. Akron at 6:00 p.m.

Thurs. July 4 vs. Harrisburg at 7:00 p.m.

Sat. July 6 vs. Harrisburg at 6:00 p.m.

Tues. July 9 vs. Bowie at 6:00 p.m.

Sat. July 13 vs. Bowie at 6:00 p.m.

Tues. July 30 vs. Richmond at 6:00 p.m.

Fri. August 2 vs. Richmond at 6:00 p.m.

Tues. August 13 vs. Bowie at 6:00 p.m.

Sat. August 17 vs. Bowie at 6:00 p.m.

Sun. August 18 vs. Bowie at 6:00 p.m.

Sat. August 31 vs. New Hampshire at 6:00 p.m.

Sat. September 14 vs. Richmond at 6:00 p.m.

Season and single game tickets are on sale now.