ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Curve won their fifth consecutive game as they defeated the Rumble Ponies 6-4 on Sunday. The Curve got on the board first when Matt Gorski hit a solo homer in the bottom of the first to go up 1-0.

The Rumble Ponies would score the next three runs. Luke Ritter hit a solo homer in the second and fourth innings to take a 2-1 lead. Later in the fourth Wyatt Young hit a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 3-1.

The Curve would then strike five times in the sixth inning to take the lead for good. Gorski drew a bases loaded walk to cut the deficit to 3-2 and then Mason Martin hit a two run single to take a 4-3 lead. The next batter was Andres Alvarez and grounded a two run double into the left field corner to plate two more runs and that was all the Curve needed as they take five of six games from the Rumble Ponies.