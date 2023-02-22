ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curves 25th season is greeting up to be a fun and memorable one for fans as it will be packed with several giveaways, fireworks shows, themed nights, special guests and more.

The Curve announced its full 2023 promotional schedule that begins on Thursday, April 6 and ends on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Opening Day

Opening day on April 6 will feature an appearance by former Curve player Brad Eldred who returns to the field since 2004 and 2005. A Journey and Steve Perry themed fireworks show will conclude the evening.

Specialty Jerseys

Throughout the year, Curve players will wear several specialty jerseys recognizing the unique culture of Altoona and the team’s connection to Pittsburgh. For instance, the curve will suit up as the Allegheny Yinzers for every Sunday home game in the 2023 season except on Aug. 13.

Giveaways

Fans can also expect several premium giveaways that celebrate the team’s 25th season. During the first giveaway on Friday, June 2, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will get an Altoona Curve Mount Rushmore Figurine. Other commemorative items will also be given away including an MVP Baseball Card Set and a 25th Season Curve Ring.

Special Guests

A variety of special guests from tv and movie stars to sports icons will be making appearances at the ballpark. Jonathan Burns of America’s Got Talent will bring his new Magic Act to PNG Field on Thursday, July 20. Field of Dreams star Dwier Brown will meet with fans during a VIP meet and greet on Saturday, June 24.

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts will also meet with fans on Thursday, Aug. 10 during Pro Wrestling Night. Former Pittsburgh Penguins hockey player Paul Coffey will also attend a game on Thursday, August 3rd.

Theme Nights

The Curve is once again brining back many of its fan-favorite theme nights. The annual Game of Hope on Wednesday, May 31 is a night to remember those that have lost their battles with cancer and support those that are currently fighting cancer.

Other theme nights include Super Splash Day on Wednesday, July 19, Faith Nights on Sunday, May 28 and on Sunday, August 13, and Star Wars Night on Saturday, June 3.

Fireworks

The 2023 season will feature 18 action-packed fireworks shows. Throughout the season, different themes will accompany the displays that feature music from five different decades. A full list of fireworks nights can be found on the Altoona Curve website.

The full 2023 Altoona Curve promotions schedule can be found here.