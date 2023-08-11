ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve revealed its 2024 home dates for the 2024 season.

The team announced they will play 69 home games at Peoples Natural Gas Field against each Southwest division team which includes Akron, Erie, Harrisburg, Richmond, and Bowie. Opening night at PNG Field is scheduled for Tuesday, April 9 when the Curve plays against the Harrisburg Senators.

April will feature 12 home games against the Harrisburg Senators and Akron RubberDucks. The curve will also face off against the Portland Sea Dogs and Somerset Patriots in the same season which last occurred in 2019.

The Portland Sea Dogs and Somerset Patriots will both visit PNG Field in May when the Curve returns home following the Memorial Day holiday weekend from May 28 through June 2.

In June, the Curve will play 14 total home games with a full series against the Erie SeaWolves and Akron RubberDucks. Thursday, July 4 will begin a three-game series with the Harrisburg Senators which will be part of 11 home games in July.

The Bowie Baysox will visit PNG Field for six games in July and a series opener with the Richmond Flying Squirrels will occur in the same month. August will feature 15 home games spread across series with the Flying Squirrels, Bowie Baysox and New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

The Curve will wrap up the 2024 season at home with a six-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels from Sept. 10 through Sept. 15.

The full 2024 home schedule can be found on the Altoona Curve website.