ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Do you think you have a voice to honor our country during America’s favorite pastime? If so, you could have a chance to perform for the Altoona Curve in 2023.

The Minor League Baseball team will be holding auditions at the Logan Valley Mall on Saturday, Feb. 11 for residents to sing the National Anthem and God Bless America. Vocalists, musicians, and groups of all ages are invited to tryout.

Registration opens at 9 a.m. with auditions beginning at 9:30 a.m. Registration will close at 10:30 a.m. Lyrics can be provided for those who ask for them. Digital submissions will also be accepted until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28 and can be submitted through an online form.

Performers who are selected will be contacted by March 17 to set a game date.

For more information, visit the Altoona Curve website or stop by the PNG Field box office.