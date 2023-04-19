ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It was Education Day at PNG Field as the Bowie Baysox defeated the Altoona Curve 9-3. The Baysox got off to a quick start in the first inning with Coby Mayo and Zach Watson each hitting a home run as they led 3-0 at the end of the first inning.

The Curve struggled offensively and didn’t record a hit until the fifth inning. Trailing 4-0 in the fifth they started a rally and scored a pair of runs thanks to a sacrifice fly from Andres Alvarez and an RBI single from Dylan Shockley. The Curve then loaded the bases for Henry Davis, but he grounded into an inning ending double play to end the threat.

The Baysox would respond in the seventh inning by scoring four more runs to put the game out of reach. On the mound Justin Meis got the start for the Curve and he struggled allowing four runs in 4.1 innings pitched while only striking out one batter.