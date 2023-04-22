ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Saturday’s matchup between the Curve and Baysox was postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up on Wednesday June 21st as part of a doubleheader that will consist of a pair of seven inning games. The first game will begin at 4:30.

Those with tickets to Saturday’s game may exchange them for tickets to any other game in the 2023 season. Tickets must be exchanged in person at the box office.

The final game of the series will begin at 1:00 on Sunday with Aaron Shortbridge getting the start for the Curve.