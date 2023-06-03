ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Curve’s bats came to life on Saturday for Star Wars Night as they banged out 13 hits, seven of which went for extra bases, in a 10-3 win over the Rumble Ponies.

The Curve trailed 3-1 in the third inning, but they rallied to take the lead. Matt Gorski hit an RBI double to cut the deficit to 3-2 and then Jacob Gonzalez greeted Justin Courtney fresh out of the bullpen with a three run homer to give them a 4-3 lead.

In the fifth Mason Martin hit a solo homer of his own to put the Curve up 5-3 and they didn’t look back from there scoring another five runs to win their fourth game in a row.