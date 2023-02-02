ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve Charities marked an important milestone as it celebrated its first year with over $75,000 in donations to area non-profits.

The charity raises money throughout the year with 50/50 ticket purchases at every home game and fundraisers like the Inaugural Curve Charities Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Jaffa Shrine.

“Altoona Curve Charities gives us an opportunity to make a major impact in our area. I would like to thank the Altoona Curve Booster Club who helped us sell 50/50 tickets all season long and all of our fans who helped us raise money throughout the year so that we can support so many great organizations that work toward the mission of promoting good, healthy, habits from a young age,” Curve General Manager Nate Bowen said. “We’re just scratching the surface in terms of the potential of how much impact we can have and I look forward to our continued partnership with these organizations and connecting with more non-profits this year.”

30 non-profit organizations benefitted from the 2022 Altoona Curve Charities grant cycle including the following:

A Quaint Corner Children’s Museum

Altoona Ambucs

Bellwood-Antis Youth Softball League

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Blair County

Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic HS

Blair Regional YMCA

Camp Anderson Corp

Claysburg-Kimmel SD

Dreams Go On

East End Youth Baseball

Family Services Incorporated

FC814 Soccer Club

Flood City Youth Academy

Gloria Gates Memorial Foundation

Harmony Area SD

Hollidaysburg Area SD/Foundation

Joshua House

Juniata Civic Association

Martinsburg Youth Baseball

Miracle League of Blair County

Mountain Lion Backpack Program

Philipsburg-Osceola Little League

Refuge Youth Network

Roaring Spring Community Library

Scarlet Dragon Packs

Ski Gap Community Center

St. Mary’s Parish Scout Camp

The Door Student Services

Variety the Children’s Charity

Young Life of Central Pennsylvania

Organizations that are interested in applying for the next grant cycle, which opens in the fall of 2023, are asked to contact the Director of Community Relations Annie Choiniere at AChoiniere@altoonacurve.com.