ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve Charities marked an important milestone as it celebrated its first year with over $75,000 in donations to area non-profits.
The charity raises money throughout the year with 50/50 ticket purchases at every home game and fundraisers like the Inaugural Curve Charities Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Jaffa Shrine.
“Altoona Curve Charities gives us an opportunity to make a major impact in our area. I would like to thank the Altoona Curve Booster Club who helped us sell 50/50 tickets all season long and all of our fans who helped us raise money throughout the year so that we can support so many great organizations that work toward the mission of promoting good, healthy, habits from a young age,” Curve General Manager Nate Bowen said. “We’re just scratching the surface in terms of the potential of how much impact we can have and I look forward to our continued partnership with these organizations and connecting with more non-profits this year.”
30 non-profit organizations benefitted from the 2022 Altoona Curve Charities grant cycle including the following:
- A Quaint Corner Children’s Museum
- Altoona Ambucs
- Bellwood-Antis Youth Softball League
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Blair County
- Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic HS
- Blair Regional YMCA
- Camp Anderson Corp
- Claysburg-Kimmel SD
- Dreams Go On
- East End Youth Baseball
- Family Services Incorporated
- FC814 Soccer Club
- Flood City Youth Academy
- Gloria Gates Memorial Foundation
- Harmony Area SD
- Hollidaysburg Area SD/Foundation
- Joshua House
- Juniata Civic Association
- Martinsburg Youth Baseball
- Miracle League of Blair County
- Mountain Lion Backpack Program
- Philipsburg-Osceola Little League
- Refuge Youth Network
- Roaring Spring Community Library
- Scarlet Dragon Packs
- Ski Gap Community Center
- St. Mary’s Parish Scout Camp
- The Door Student Services
- Variety the Children’s Charity
- Young Life of Central Pennsylvania
Organizations that are interested in applying for the next grant cycle, which opens in the fall of 2023, are asked to contact the Director of Community Relations Annie Choiniere at AChoiniere@altoonacurve.com.