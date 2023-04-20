ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Curve defeated the Baysox 2-1 on Wednesday night thanks to some stellar pitching. Curve pitchers allowed only one run while striking out 11 batters. Offensively the Curve only mustered five hits, but they plated a pair of runs in the seventh inning after trailing 1-0 in the fifth inning.

In the seventh the Curve had a pair of runners on base when Drew Maggi laid down a bunt and reached on a throwing error which allowed the first run to score. Liover Peguero then hit a sacrifice fly to give the Curve a 2-1 lead.

Noe Toribio did the rest on the bump for the Curve recording a four out save while striking out two batters.