ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Curve bounced back after Tuesday’s loss and defeated the Rumble Ponies 4-3 in extra innings. Matt Gorski got the offense going in the fourth inning with a solo homer to put the Curve up 1-0. In the sixth the Curve got some insurance thanks to a two run homer from Matt Mason to give them a 3-0 lead.

The Rumble Ponies didn’t go away quietly. In the ninth inning Jose Peroza tied the game with a three run homer and that sent the game to extra innings. In the tenth Connor Scott won the game for the Curve with a walk off sacrifice fly that scored Matt Gorski.

On the mound Kyle Nicolas was brilliant for the Curve as he threw six shutout innings with eight strikeouts while only allowing two hits. Nicolas lowered his ERA on the season to 4.05.