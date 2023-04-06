ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ) — A controversial call in the second inning set the tone on what was a disappointing opener for Curve fans.

A bases loaded hit by Luis De Los Santos, ruled fair by umpires, drove in three for the Fisher Cats in an 8-2 win.

The hit was the only allowed by Altoona starter Kyle Nicolas, who was on the books for three runs on one hit, four walks and five strikeouts Thursday.

Altoona’s Matt Gorski immediately got one run back with his second inning home run before Aaron Shortridge was hit for four runs in the sixth.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Thursday marked game one of a three game home series for Altoona. The Curve play the Fisher Cats again on Friday night.