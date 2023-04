ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It was another rough night for the Altoona Curve as they lost 7-2 to the Fisher Cats. Justin Meis started for the Curve and pitched three innings allowing three runs, one of which was earned and struck out three.

At the plate the Curve struggled mustering only five hits and they struck out 12 times. With the loss the Curve are 0-2 on the season.