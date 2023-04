ERIE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve lost to the Erie Seawolves 5-4 in 10 innings. The Curve led 4-0 after a two run single from Domingo Leyba.

With a 4-0 lead in the sixth inning the Seawolves mounted a comeback that was finished off by a three run triple from Gage Workman that tied the game at four and sent the game to extra innings.

In the tenth inning Mario Feliciano won the game for the Seawolves with a walk off single that scored Trei Cruz.