ERIE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve lost 7-3 on Sunday to the Erie Seawolves and split the series three games apiece. The Curve were paced offensively by Domingo Leyba and Henry Davis who each hit a home run.

In the seventh inning the Curve cut the deficit to 4-3, but Grant Witherspoon hit a three run homer to put the Seawolves up 7-3.

Aaron Shortridge received the start for the Curve, but struggled only pitching 3.1 innings and allowing four runs while striking out three.

The Curve now sit at 3-6 on the season and will return home this week to take on Bowie.