ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Curve snapped a three game losing streak in a come from behind 8-4 win over the Baysox. Bowie scored in each of the first three innings and led 4-0 in the sixth inning.

In the sixth the Curve loaded the bases via two walks and an error which brought slugger Matt Gorski to the plate. Gorski then hit a bloop single to right field which plated two runs and cut the deficit to 4-2. Tsung-Che Cheng was the next batter and he hit an RBI groundout to make it a one run game. The Curve would get a few more runners on for Matt Frazier and belted a two run double that banged off the right field wall which gave the Curve a 5-4 lead.

The Curve would tac on a few more runs in the eighth inning. Andres Alvarez hit an RBI single and Mason Martin would finish things off with a two run homer, which was is 11th long ball of the season.

The Curve hit the road this week to take the Harrisburg Senators.