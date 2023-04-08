ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Curve fell 4-2 on Saturday and were swept by the Fisher Cats in their season opening series. Once again struggled at the plate and were held to just five hits and batters struck out eight times.

On the mound Jared Jones got the start for the Curve and he allowed only one hit and two runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched with six strikeouts.

The only offense for Altoona came in the eight inning when Henry Davis hit a two run triple, but he was stranded at third and the Curve didn’t threaten in the ninth inning. With the loss the Curve fall to 0-3 on the season.