ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A PNG Field record crowd of 10,164 fans were in attendance to see the Double-A debut of Pirates first overall pick Paul Skenes in the Curve’s 9-8 walkoff win over the Akron Rubberducks.

Skenes only lasted 0.2 innings while allowing four runs on three hits with two strikeouts. Skenes struggled with some command, however he didn’t get the benefit of some borderline calls in at bats that resulted in a hit or a walk.

After trailing 4-0 the Curve responded and scored the next five runs, which was finished off by a two run single by Jackson Glenn to take a 5-4 lead, which got Skenes off the hook for the loss.

The back and forth would continue all night. The Curve then entered the ninth inning trailing 8-7. Tsung-Che Cheng led off the bottom of the ninth with a double. He would come around to score on an RBI double by Matt Gorski. The Curve then loaded the bases with two outs for Carter Bins and was the hero as he hit a walkoff single that bounced off the foot of Rubberducks pitcher Davis Sharpe.

After the game Skenes praised the Curve crowd and appreciated them all coming out to see his debut.

“It is cool to have an audience wherever it is,” said Skenes. “Obviously, you know, playing at LSU and playing in the College World Series, you’re going to have that no matter what So, I mean, that’s that’s humbling for sure. And I’m glad, glad we could give them a good game at the end of it.”