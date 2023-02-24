ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — CurveFest is back and ready to kick off the 2023 season for the Altoona Curve.

On Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Altoona Curve will hold CurveFest at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona.

The Altoona Curve is celebrating its 25th season of baseball and this will be the first chance fans have at getting single-game tickets for the 2023 season. The first 200 fans that purchase tickets in person will receive an exclusive 25th-season long-sleeve shirt.

“We’re super excited for the 25th season,” Nate Bowen, General Manager for the Altoona Curve, said. “It’s a milestone for the team being in one of the smallest markets in Double AA. We’re excited to see the community and reunite them after a long offseason.”

Additionally, any fan that purchases Opening Day tickets during CurveFest will also receive complimentary tickets (equal or lesser value) for any other April or May game. The Curve will take on the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Opening Day, which is scheduled for Thursday, April 6.

The Curve will also give complimentary tickets to anyone who purchases tickets for July 4 matchup against the Erie SeaWolves.

The event will be an official kick-off of the 2023 Altoona Curve season with live music by Zac Grace, complimentary food from Frederick’s Meats and a vendor fare.

Fans will also have the opportunity to sign up children ages 3-12 for the Richey’s Dairy Curve Kids’ Club to receive free tickets to 11 Sunday home Curve games.

Upgraded memberships are also available as part of the Curve’s Little Locos program, which includes additional tickets, a customized team box with Curve gear and the opportunity to throw out at first pitch at a 2023 Curve Game.

Fans planning to attend CurveFest are encouraged to park in the red or tan lots. If you are unable to attend CurveFest, single-game tickets go on sale online at 1 p.m.