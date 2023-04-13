ERIE (WTAJ) — A dramatic tenth inning in Erie on Thursday ended in a Colt Keith three-run walk-off home run as the Seawolves beat Altoona 13-10.

The homer capped off a seven-run frame for Erie who spent all night chasing Altoona.

After the Curve built a 6-2 lead in the fourth, Erie was forced to play from behind.

Two small-ball runs from Daniel Cabrera and Diego Rincones cut the lead to two in the fourth inning, and then a fielder’s choice and single in the ninth tied the game at six, sending it into extra innings.

That’s where all heck broke loose.

Altoona plated four in the top-half of the inning. Drew Maggi drove one in on a fielder’s choice. Dylan Shockey scored a run on a single before Josh Palacios drove in two. The Curve led 10-6 heading into the bottom of the tenth.

Erie struck back. After a Josh Crouch double scored two, a pair of errors allowed Erie to tie the game at 10 before Keith’s three-run home run. The seven-run inning keeping Altoona from a third-consecutive win.

Through three games in Erie, Altoona has scored 36 runs pushing their season total to an Eastern League best 42 runs. Game four of the series is Friday.