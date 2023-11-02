PHOENIX — A former manager of the Altoona Curve was part of the Texas Ranger’s World Series victory Wednesday evening.

Tony Beasley, the Curve manager during the 2004 and 2005 seasons, served as the Texas Ranger’s Third-base coach for the 2023 World Series Champion Rangers this season.

Beasley was the Curve’s third manager in the teams history, posting a 161-122 record as their skipper. He was also named the Double-A Manager of the Year in 2004, where he led the team to the League Finals.

Prior to coaching in Altoona, Beasley served as minor league coach and manager for the Williamsport Crosscutters and the Hickory Crawdads.

In the majors, Beasley was a third base coach for the Washington Nationals (2006) and Pittsburgh Pirates (2008-10). In 2015, he joined the Texas Rangers in the same role. He’s been with the team for the past eight seasons and in 2022 served as the teams interim manager.

Before he got into coaching, Beasley spent nine seasons playing in the minors, including with the Erie Orioles in 1989. While he never made it to the majors, he posted a career batting average of .260 in 2,723 at-bats.

The Texas Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks on Nov. 1, 5-0 to win and claim the club’s first title. The Rangers went 11-0 on the road this post-season and won the championship in five games.