ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Curve won their second straight game as they defeated the Seawolves 4-2 on Saturday night behind three RBI from Jackson Glenn. It was also the second consecutive game where Glenn had multiple hits.

With the game tied at one in the fourth, Tsung-Che Cheng led off the frame with a walk and then came around to score on an RBI double from Glenn to take a 2-1 lead.

It stayed 2-1 until the sixth when Jake Holton hit a no doubt home run off of Justin Meis that cleared the bleachers in left field. Holton’s ninth homer of the season tied the game 2-2. That would be the only blemish on the line for Meis who threw 3.1 innings allowing only one hit and striking out two batters.

In the bottom half of the sixth the Curve rallied and had a pair of runners in scoring position for Jackson Glenn. He then bounced a grounder up the middle that got past the drawn in infield to plate two runs and give the Curve a 4-2 lead, which would end up being the final score.