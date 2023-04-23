ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Curve closed out their series with the Bowie Baysox with a 5-4 win on a walk off sacrifice fly from Lolo Sanchez. Offensively the Curve played long ball with Henry Davis hitting a pair of mammoth blasts while Sanchez hit a solo homer himself.

Davis paced the Altoona offense and finished the game 3-for-3 with two homers and three RBI’s. This was the second game this year where the Curve had a multi home run performance.

On the mound Aaron Shortridge took care of business pitching six innings while allowing two runs (one earned) with two strikeouts.

With the win, the Curve improve to 7-7 on the season. Next week they will hit the road to take on Reading.