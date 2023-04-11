ERIE (WTAJ) — A trio of home runs leads Altoona past Erie Tuesday as the Curve win their first game season 9-1.

Domingo Leyba and Matt Fraizer each went long during the second inning, part of a four running frame to give Altoona the lead.

The Curve added four more as Jacob Gonzalez also homers in the fifth to pad the lead to 8-1.

That was plenty for Altoona starter Aaron Shortridge who allowed just one run, on three hits while striking out six in his first start of the season.

With the win, Altoona moves to 1-3 on the season. The Cuve and Seawolves continue their season Wednesday, a 12:35 p.m. first pitch.