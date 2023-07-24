ALTOONA (WTAJ) — The inspirational run of Drew Maggi appears over after the Pirates organization released him Sunday following the Curve’s game against Reading.

After his April call-up to Pittsburgh gained national attention as the 34-year-old made his big league debut after years in the minors. He spent three games with Pittsburgh and gave baseball it’s best story of the season.

But after a couple days he returned to Altoona, a place he played much of his minor league career. He’s struggled hitting this year hitting just .181 with the Curve.

Maggi hadn’t played in more than two weeks and was hitting just .181 with Altoona this season. In a statement made to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette he thanks the fans and said he wasn’t done with baseball just yet.