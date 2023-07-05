ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Curve defeated the Erie Seawolves 7-6 in 11 innings on Wednesday. The game was scoreless through five innings thanks to excellent starting pitching. Nick Dombrowski got the start for the Curve and he opened the game with five no hit innings.

Dowmbrowski ran into trouble in the sixth when Dillon Dingler led off the frame with a double. Two batters later Diego Rincones broke the scoreless tie with a two run homer that cleared the bleachers in left field to give the Seawolves a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom half of the frame the Curve rallied looking to tie the game. Jackson Glenn singled and then Matt Gorski walked to put two runners on for Mason Martin. Martin would get the Curve on the board with an RBI single. Abrahan Gutierrez was the next batter and he drove in Gorski with an RBI single to tie the game at two.

In the bottom of the seventh the Curve took the lead. Tsung-Che Cheng and Chavez Young reached base to open up the frame and Claudio Finol hit a sacrifice fly to give the Curve a 3-2 lead.

The Seawolves wouldn’t go away quietly. Justice Bigbie hit an RBI double to tie the game 3-3 to send the game to extra innings.

Erie scored twice in the top half of the tenth inning, but the Curve had an answer in the form of Matt Gorski. The slugger hit a two run homer, his third in past two games to even the game at five.

In the eleventh the Seawolves scored to go up 6-5, but the Curve once again had an answer with Cheng at second base as the ghost runner. He stole third and then scored on an errant throw. That set up Mason Martin to be the hero and he hit a walk off single to lead the Curve to a 7-6 win.