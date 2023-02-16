ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve is now accepting nominations for the 1st Summit Bank Teachers of the Year celebration.

Each year, the Altoona Curve hosts Teacher Appreciation Night and honors teachers in our community. Any kindergarten through 12th-grade teacher is eligible to be nominated by a student.

Every nominated teacher will receive two complimentary tickets to the game, which will be held on Saturday, April 22 as the Curve hosts the Bowie Baysox at 4 p.m. You have until March 31 to nominate a teacher online.

“We are excited to once again partner with 1st Summit Bank to honor our local teachers!” Curve GM, Nate Bowen said. “Everyone has a favorite teacher that helped them through hard times and to get where they are today and we are happy to honor some of the great Teachers we are blessed to have in Central Pennsylvania.”

There will be three Teachers of the Year awardees and they will reach receive $100 as well as special gifts from the Curve and 1st Summit Bank.

“1st Summit Bank is once again excited to recognize the top educators of our region with the Teachers of the Year Award,” Sean McCool, Public Relations and Communications Manager for 1st SUMMIT Bank said. “As we found last year, our teachers are truly making a tremendous difference in the lives of our youth. Our team at 1st Summit Bank wants to commend the effort and commitment of our teachers.”

Teacher Appreciation Night will also host a Book Drive which will benefit elementary school students who come from a low-income background. Fans are asked to drop off new books at the gate upon entrance and a suggested list of books is listed here.

The Altoona Curve kicks off its season on Thursday, April 6 as they host New Hampshire Fisher Cats at 6 p.m.