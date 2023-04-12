ERIE, PA (WTAJ) — Six home runs Tuesday afternoon paced the Curve to a second consecutive win over the Erie Seawolves, 17-6.

Altoona set the pace in the second scoring eight of its runs. Doubles from Connor Scott and Matt Fraizer preceded Lolo Sanchez and Mason Martin home runs all of that before Erie recorded its first hit, the Seawolves trailed 8-0. An uphill battle they couldn’t traverse.

Altoona added on in the fourth on a Liover Peguero double, then a three-run Andres Alvarez home run. Home runs from Henry Davis in the fifth, a second from Martin in the eight and a Fraizer long-ball capped off a 17-run game for Altoona.

The Curve move to 2-3 on the season and have scored 26 runs in two games against Erie.

The series continues Thursday a 6:05 first pitch.