Check out Ryan Risky’s full interview with Paul Skenes above

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It was like Christmas Day when Altoona residents found out Paul Skenes, the Pittsburgh Pirates top-overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft, would be pitching for the Curve.

But how does the 21-year-old feel, just over two months since being taken by the Pirates and winning the College Baseball National Championship with the LSU Tigers? He thinks it’s awesome.

“It’s been awesome,” Skenes said. ” It’s been a cool journey to go on and really just being able to take it a day at time has been big.”

Skenes also said it’s been nice for him to be able to reflect on everything that’s happened over the past few months too.

“A year ago I never would have thought i’d be making my Double-A debut my first summer in professional baseball,” Skenes said. “It’s a cool experience, I’m looking forward to it but the biggest thing is just going out there and executing.”

Paul Skenes – Pirates No.1 overall draft pick for the Pittsburgh Pirates

As for baseball, Skenes has a goal in mind now and in the future for the Pirates.

“The goal this summer is really to get used to professional baseball and kind of get a feel for what the lifestyle is like,” Skenes said.

Skenes said he’s excited to be a part of the Pirates and enjoyed the city of Pittsburgh and PNC Park when he visited. He also hinted at hopefully helping the team win another ring someday.

“I want to compete and I want to do everything I can to win,” Skenes said. “I want to win a championship for the city of Pittsburgh soon.”

Paul Skenes – Pirates Number 1 overall draft pick

Paul Skenes – Pirates Number 1 overall draft pick

Paul Skenes – Pirates Number 1 overall draft pick

Paul Skenes – Pirates Number 1 overall draft pick

Paul Skenes – Pirates Number 1 overall draft pick

Paul Skenes -Altoona Curve Practice

Paul Skenes -Altoona Curve Practice

In 2022, Skenes was a dominant pitcher for Air Force. Then, in 2023 when joined the LSU Tigers, he had one great college baseball season ever. His improvements were all because of the work he put in.

“I definitely developed my body and my mind for sure,” Skenes said. “The SEC it’s a different style of baseball than the Mountain West, the rosters are more talented top to bottom, the lineups are really good.”

For Pirates and Curve fans checking out Skenes on Saturday, they’ll see a slew of different “power” pitches from the rookie.

“Power, I would say I’m going to attack you with stuff, the fastball, slider, curveball, change-up, all of it,” Skenes said when asked about his pitching style. “I’m going to come after you and make you hit it.”

Pirates fans should also know, that Skenes DOES NOT know how to fly a plane. He said a lot of people have asked, but he never has.

Tickets are sold out, something the Altoona Curve has done five times this season (most recently on Aug. 13) and all eyes are on the former LSU Tiger, who is set to make his Double-A debut on Saturday, Aug. 26 against Akron at 6 p.m.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Prior to Saturday’s game, Skenes had allowed just one hit in four innings pitched since he was drafted.