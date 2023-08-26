ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Paul Skenes, first overall draft pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates, made his Double-A debut with the Altoona Curve.

The former LSU Tiger did not fare well Saturday against the Akron RubberDucks, only pitching 2 and a 3rd innings (0.2).

Skenes let up just his second hit to lead off hitter Petey Halpin. This was followed by a walk which set up Akron early. Skenes would strike out Juan Brito but he left up a single to Aaron Bracho and a double to Korey Holland, which gave Akron a 2-0 lead. Skenes would strike out Bryce Ball before issuing another walk.

He was replaced by Noe Toribio after 33 pitches, letting up 3 hits, and 4 runs.

When Skenes walked to the dugout, he was met by an ovation from the Curve crowd.

This story will be updated with more details following the game.