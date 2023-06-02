ALTOOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Liover Peguero and Matt Frazier both homered to lead the Curve to a 6-3 win over the Rumble Ponies. Altoona led 1-0 in the third when Peguero belted a solo homer on top of the hill in left field to extend the lead to 2-0.

The Curve struck again in the fourth. Connor Scott led off the frame with a double and came around to score on an RBI single from Andres Alvarez. A few batters later the Curve had a pair of runners on for Frazier who hit a three run homer that just cleared the wall.

Six runs was plenty for Jared Jones who pitched six innings of one run ball with three strikeouts while allowing only two hits. With the win, the Curve extended their winning streak to three games.